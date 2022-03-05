Final: LSU beats No. 25 Bama 80-77 in overtime

Photo: @LSUBasketball

The LSU basketball team got a much needed win over Alabama on Senior Day, the Tigers were led by Senior Darius Days who had 24 points, and Tari Eason who had 20 and 9 boards.

“Obviously great win. I can’t recall all of Darius Day’s games, but I think this is one of his best. Just a complete game inside and out. Took eight twos and seven threes. (Xavier) Pinson with eight assists. Obviously, Tari (Eason) made his last six free throws. He went six for six after starting three for seven I believe, so that was huge. (Eric) Gaines made two huge free throws for us. We obviously left a lot to be desired on the glass. We did a better job I think, in the second half, but we did a good job attacking the rim and playing inside-out. I was proud of our guys for finding a way to win. I thought the crowd was great. I thought the students were great for an 11 a.m. game. We have appreciated them all season. They have been there for us and have done a great job.”

LSU broke a 5 game losing streak to Alabama with an 80-77 win.

“It’s so hard to play them (Alabama) because of how many threes they take. You just must be solid with them when playing defense. They’re going to live and die by the three. Either they’ll shoot a three or run past you for a layup. It’s something that you must get adjusted to because a lot of teams that we play don’t play like them.

It was a big game for Senior Darius Days, who was happy with his performance in his last game in the PMAC.

“It was unreal. I came here as an 18-year-old and now I’m leaving as a 22-year-old. I really grew up here. I became a man here. It’s very emotional for me today. It is what it is.”