Filmed in Baton Rouge, Tom Hanks' 'Greyhound' releases Friday

BATON ROUGE - Tom Hanks' WWII epic 'Greyhound' is making its streaming debut Friday after the coronavirus outbreak delayed its release.

The movie, which underwent a large portion of its filming in Baton Rouge, launched Friday on Apple TV+. Much of the film's production took place aboard the U.S.S. Kidd, which is docked in downtown Baton Rouge. The Kidd was used as a stand-in for the titular destroyer in the film.

Hanks adapted the script from the novel “The Good Shepherd,” published in 1955 by C.S. Forester.

Shooting for the film wrapped up in the capital area back in 2018. Though it was previously scheduled for a theatrical release in June, it was ultimately pulled due to the coronavirus shutting down theaters nationwide.