Deadly, fiery crash closes I-10 East near Iberville-West Baton Rouge line Thursday

GROSSE TETE - A fireball erupted after a collision involving nine vehicles on I-10 Thursday afternoon.

Authorities closed I-10 East between the Basin Bridge and Grosse Tete because of the crash shortly after 3 p.m.

One person was killed, authorities said.

Sources told WBRZ, a semi rear-ended vehicles that were either stopped or in slow-moving traffic. When the crash happened, vehicles involved exploded.

The crash happened near a choke point where afternoon, in-bound traffic headed into Baton Rouge was at a near stop because of a lengthy traffic jam on the interstate. I-10 East was experiencing a near 13-mile traffic jam Thursday when the crash occurred.