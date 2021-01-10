Few changes to LSU COVID-19 testing for students returning to class Monday

BATON ROUGE - On Saturday LSU released a COVID-19 guideline update for the Spring 2021 semester.

LSU sent an email to students and faculty further detailing plans for the spring semester. With new guidelines made masks will still be required inside all classrooms and COVID-19 updates will still be available online.

"We really got to keep our vigilance up, we have to stay patient just a little bit longer with the intrusions into life the way we want to live it and that's going to help us prevail in the end," said interim LSU President Tom Galligan.

