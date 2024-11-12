Federal judge rules law requiring Ten Commandments to be displayed in classrooms is unconstitutional

BATON ROUGE - A law that would have required all public schools to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms by Jan. 1 has been ruled to be unconstitutional by a federal judge.

Federal judge John deGravelles made the ruling Tuesday after three weeks of deliberation.

“We strongly disagree with the court’s decision and will immediately appeal, as H.B. 71’s implementation deadline is approaching on January 1, 2025," Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said.

State attorneys said the challenge was premature as no schools were displaying the Ten Commandments yet, which they argued could be presented in ways that wouldn't violate the Constitution.

However, in the ruling, deGravelles preemptively writes that there is no way to display the Ten Commandments that is both constitutional and in line with what the law would have required.

In an interview with WWL, an ACLU spokesperson said the ruling was a win for Louisiana families and children. They say the case could go to the U.S. Supreme Court, but said their arguments will not change.

"We're talking about the Founding Fathers, the founding generation. We're talking about the people who actually envisioned what this new nation would look like and really crafted this idea of keeping church and state separate so that the government did not have the power to influence or coerce individual citizens," the ACLU said.

The ACLU said they brought an expert, Dr. Kevin Green, who explained that the Ten Commandments is not one of the foundational documents.