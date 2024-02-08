66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Federal judge orders Louisiana to redraw state legislative districts

BATON ROUGE - U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick ruled Louisiana's state legislative maps violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act Thursday.

Civil rights groups initially sued as they believed lawmakers needed to create more majority-minority districts, resulting in Dick handing down the decision two months after the trials were held. The legislature will need to implement new maps.

These maps are separate from the redistricting for congressional borders, which the legislature redrew after a similar court cases back in January 2024.

