Federal experts predict another 'above-normal' hurricane season in 2021

Photo: NOAA

Federal officials say 2021's hurricane season is projected to be another active one for storms, though they don't expect it to eclipse last year's historic season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its outlook for the 2021 storm season, which predicts a 60-percent chance for an "above-normal" season.

The NOAA is anticipating about 13 to 20 named storms this year. Six to 10 of those storms are expected to become hurricanes, and at least three of those could become major hurricanes: a category-three storm or greater.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

