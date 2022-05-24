87°
February 12, 2016 Morning News Pop

By: Joe Hagan, Josh Eachus

Here are today's top stories:

Donald Trump visits Baton Rouge

Budget concerns cause state to temporarily suspend TOPS payments

DHH reports 2 possible cases of Zika virus in Louisiana

Cold front gives the cold shoulder for Valentines Day

