FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 hurt in Florida shootout

Photo: WPLG ABC 10

SUNRISE, Fla. - Two FBI agents are dead and others were wounded while serving a warrant in south Florida early Tuesday morning.

According to CNN, the agents were involved in a shootout with a suspect around 6 a.m. Feb. 2 in the city of Sunrise. The FBI confirmed hours later that two of the agents died and three others were hurt. Two of them are in stable condition at an area hospital.

The person at the center of the warrant, which related to a violent crimes against children case, was also killed in the exchange of gunfire. That person was not immediately identified.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies were serving a warrant at the Water Terrace apartment complex, according to Sunrise Police spokeswoman Otishia Browning-Smith. Shots were fired and paramedics were called to the scene, she said.

The person whom officers were looking for then barricaded himself, and multiple people were injured, including officers, she said.

*Alert*

There is currently heavy police presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd. Nob Hill Rd is closed from NW 44th St to West Oakland Park Blvd in both directions.

Please use an alternate route. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) February 2, 2021

The FBI said the shooting is currently undergoing an internal investigation.