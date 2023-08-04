89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Father stabs man who invaded daughter's home after she denied his romantic advances

Friday, August 04 2023
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man who had taken himself to the hospital after he allegedly broke into a woman's home and was stabbed by her father. 

Arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office say Demarkis Corey, 20, kicked in the door of a woman's home on Wednesday while her father was sleeping on her couch. Corey reportedly woke the man up, threatened to kill him, and yelled at him about not letting him date his daughter. 

Corey then took a bag from the man and dumped it out on the ground before starting to dig through his belongings. The victim told deputies that while Corey was distracted, he took a knife and stabbed Corey in the back. 

Corey then fled from the home and brought himself to the hospital. 

When deputies spoke with the woman, she said that she and Corey were not in a relationship and that Corey "always tries to date her" but she repeatedly declines. The woman's father said he did not know Corey, only that they had spoken earlier in the day when he told Corey to stop bothering his daughter. 

Deputies said Corey was arrested for home invasion, armed robbery, and aggravated battery. 

