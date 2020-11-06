Father charged after 6-year-old was shot by sibling in October

DUTCHTOWN - A 31-year-old father was arrested Thursday after his 6-year-old child was shot by a 3-year-old sibling in the parking lot of a Family Dollar in Geismar, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

Arthur Robertson was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, illegal use of a controlled substance in presence of a juvenile, improper supervision of a minor by parent, and possession of marijuana.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Tuesday, Nov. 3 where no bond has been set yet.

The shooting happened on Thursday, Oct. 1, around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Old Jefferson Highway and LA 74. Video footage showed a large law enforcement presence outside a Family Dollar store at that location. An AirMed helicopter was seen landing outside the store a short while later.

The child was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in critical condition, but deputies say the child is recovering "well."

This is an ongoing investigation.