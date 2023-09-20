87°
Latest Weather Blog
Father arrested for threatening daughter's teacher
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Wednesday for threats he made to an elementary school teacher in April.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Harold Knox went into his daughter's classroom at Westminster Elementary on April 19, 2023 and threatened a teacher before being escorted off of school property.
On May 2, Knox went back to the school and threatened the teacher again. Deputies noted that both times the teacher was threatened, students were in the classroom.
Trending News
Knox was booked for assault on a school teacher.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Funding secured for project that will re-vamp Perkins Road overpass area
-
Embattled Civil Service Board chair says he won't step down despite felony...
-
Community leaders hope Florida Corridor project will unite north and south Baton...
-
Crews battle wildfire in Denham Springs after farming equipment caught fire, ignited...
-
Baton Rouge businessman who plotted his wife's murder gets life sentence