Fatal overdose leads to major drug bust on Madison Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Amid an investigation into a fatal overdose from September 2023, detectives arrested a man and conducted a drug bust resulting in the seizure of fentanyl and multiple guns Tuesday.

According to the East baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating a woman's fatal overdose in September. Malcolm Hall III, 29, was identified as a possible suspect in the woman's death. Investigators purchased drugs twice from Hall before taking him into custody Tuesday.

Deputies searched his home on Madison Avenue near Madison Preparatory School and found a slew of drugs including 6.6 ounces of fentanyl, 2,198 doses of Ecstasy, 47 grams of cocaine, and four guns.

Hall was arrested and booked into prison for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice as well as several drug-related charges.