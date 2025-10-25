66°
Fatal Crash on I-12 in Denham Springs Leaves One Dead, One Injured

3 hours 18 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, October 25 2025 Oct 25, 2025 October 25, 2025 9:01 AM October 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — One person was killed and another injured after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 12 in Denham Springs.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers were called to the westbound lanes of I-12 near mile marker 8 around 7:30 a.m. Investigators say the vehicle suffered a tire blowout, causing it to overturn.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not released the names of those involved. The crash remains under investigation.

