67°
Latest Weather Blog
Fatal crash on I-12 in Denham Springs leaves man dead, another person injured
DENHAM SPRINGS — A 76-year-old man was killed and another person was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 12 in Denham Springs.
According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers were called to the westbound lanes of I-12 near mile marker 8 around 7:30 a.m. Investigators say the vehicle suffered a tire blowout, causing it to overturn.
The driver, 76-year-old Robert Harrison from Port Allen, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Trending News
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
UPS crew ID'd, vigil held in Kentucky to share sorrow over UPS...
-
Veterans, active-duty members to get free admission to all Audubon attractions this...
-
Trump unveils deal to expand coverage and lower costs on obesity drugs
-
Iberville Parish: Tax notices did not include municipal taxes, new notices being...
-
Three injured in West Baton Rouge Parish crash
Sports Video
-
Bring on Bama: LSU fans stormed field after Tigers' 2022 overtime win...
-
LSU women's basketball shuts down Southeastern
-
Brian Kelly issues first statement after LSU firing
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
Bring on Bama: A look back at the Game of the Century...