Fatal crash in Iberia Parish leaves one dead Monday evening

IBERIA PARISH- A 53-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening on Louisiana Highway 14 near Leleaux Road in Iberia Parish.

State police say Wayne J. Touchet of New Iberia was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup when he was struck and killed. Touchet was traveling south on Leleux Road while simultaneously, a 2018 GMC Denali HD pickup was traveling west on LA 14.

For reasons still under investigation, Touchet did not fully stop at the stop sign and rolled onto LA 14 where the vehicle was struck on the driver's side, authorities report.

Despite wearing his seatbelt, Touchet suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office.

Both the driver and passenger of the GMC were wearing their seatbelts and only suffered minor injuries. The driver refused medical treatment, but the passenger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the GMC submitted a breath sample, but officials say no alcohol was present. Toxicology samples were taken from Touchet and those results are still pending.

This crash remains under investigation.