Fans fill the Creole Cabana to cheer the Saints on

BATON ROUGE- There were ups, and downs, but the boys in black and gold pulled it off in the end.

The first quarter was a little disappointing for fans as the Saints were down 14-0.

"They started off really, really slow but I have faith in them. They had a long break and I think that's hurting them," said Carol Himel in the first quarter.

The Creole Cabana on Burbank was packed with fans watching the game on one of the biggest screens in Baton Rouge.

After a slow first half, the Saints came roaring back scoring 20 points, making for a thunderous crowd in the last few minutes.

"We thought we were going to come out swinging, we were a little scared at the beginning, but we knew our Saints baby!" said Eric Fruge.

Next up on the road to the Super Bowl--the NFC championship against the Los Angeles Rams.

"Los Angeles is going to come with a lot of heat. We got to come out playing. Our offense has to do a little bit better than they did this time, but we know we're the Who Dat Nation," said Fruge.