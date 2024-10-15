Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 6

Baton Rouge - Week six of the high school football season has come and gone, and many athletes stood out under the lights. Our Sports2 team narrowed down three finalists for this week's Fans' Choice Player of the Week.

Madison Prep running back Alfred McKnight helped lead the Chargers to a come-from-behind victory over Southern Lab in a big time rivalry game. McKnight rushed for 192 yards on 23 carries and scored 3 touchdowns.

Noah Graves let it fly in the air for Parkview Baptist. The quarterback had 304 passing yards and 3 touchdowns in the Eagles' big win over Port Allen.

Finally, North Iberville is making their presence known now that they're back in varsity sports. Their quarterback, Justice Roy, helped his team remain undefeated in their first district game last Thursday. Roy threw for 217 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns. He also ran in a score himself in the second quarter.

Voting is open until noon on Wednesday. Our winner will be featured on the 6:00 and 10:00 newscasts on Wednesday.