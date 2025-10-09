Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Jude Morrison

NEW ROADS - Senior do-it-all guy, Jude Morrison, helped lead Catholic of Pointe Coupee to a big win over Livonia last Friday.

Morrison scored five touchdowns, two of them rushing and one receiving on a reverse pass.

The senior shines at quarterback, but he also is the Hornets' free safety and kicker. He booted a 45-yard punt in the victory as well.

"It's an extremely valuable asset to have on a team, especially at the 1A level. Somebody that can do a little bit of everything. He wears a lot of hats and he gets called on to do a lot of different things. That's a huge testament to the work that he puts in and the character that he has," Hornets' head coach Jacob Carruth said.

Morrison isn't only putting on a show on the gridiron. He stays busy as an All-District player in multiple sports. Morrison also plays golf, basketball and baseball.

"Going to school in the mornings and in the evenings, practicing. On the weekends I'm probably playing golf and throughout the year I'm playing a sport all year, so I don't really get a break, but that's how I want it. That's what I love," Morrison said.

In Friday's win, Morrison recorded his 52nd career touchdown. 21 of those touchdowns have come in Catholic of Pointe Coupee's first five games. He may be a quiet guy, but he leads by example for his team.

"He's been the heartbeat of our offense. It goes beyond the plays that he makes, but putting everyone else in a position to succeed. They don't trust him just because he makes the plays. They trust him because they see the work he puts in," Carruth said.

The Hornets are now 4-1 on the season. They will travel to face North Central on Friday in week six of the season.