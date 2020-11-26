Family grateful for baby's miraculous recovery after mother died from COVID-19

BATON ROUGE- A family in Baton Rouge has a reason to be thankful on this day of Thanksgiving despite the tumultuous year they've had.

Denise Boudreaux's daughter Allie Guidry died from the coronavirus in June. Just before her death, medical staff at Woman's Hospital successfully delivered her baby, Madaline Marie, at only 25 weeks old. For the past five months, Maddie has made a miraculous recovery. She remains at Woman's Hospital, but her family said she is making progress each day.

"She's wonderful, very much so," Denise Boudreaux, Allie's mom said. "They had to do a tracheotomy on her because she's still on a vent."

Boudreaux and her son-in-law Michael Conish said they were planning to spend their Thanksgiving visiting Maddie. Although there's an empty seat at their dinner table today, they are eternally grateful for God's miracle.

"If it wasn't for this miracle, she wouldn't be here," Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux and Conish both said each day that passes has been difficult as their efforts focus on Maddie's health.

"We look at that baby's face and we see her," Boudreaux said. "It's like having my baby all over again, but it's hard."

Conish and Boudreaux both said they are indebted to the staff at Woman's Hospital that helped successfully deliver Maddie.

"We just thank the staff at Woman's that's done remarkable work," Boudreaux said.

With holiday celebrations in 2020 unlike anything anyone has experienced before, Boudreaux said she wants people to remember that life is fleeting and tomorrow is not promised.

"Everybody's family, everybody gets mad every now and then," Boudreaux said. "Don't go away mad, because you don't know what tomorrow holds. Make sure you tell your loved ones you love them every day, even though they know it, tell them."

With so much to be thankful for, they're also grateful for the community that has rallied behind them rooting for Maddie's recovery.

Doctors at Woman's Hospital have not given the family a definitive time frame on when Maddie will be able to come home. However, the family said they are hopeful she will be able to make it home soon.