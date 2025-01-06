Falling tree hit moving Jeep, sent it off the road; Zachary chef dead in crash

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A Zachary chef is dead after a falling tree hit his moving vehicle and set him off the roadway to crash into several other trees.

Louisiana State Police said Jaime Hernandez, 50, of Zachary was driving his Jeep on La. 965 in West Feliciana Parish on Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.. Troopers said a piece of a falling tree hit a part of the Jeep and caused Hernandez to run off the roadway and strike several other trees.

Hernandez, a chef at the St. Francisville Inn, was seriously injured and died on the scene.

"Jaime was a cherished member of the St. Francisville Inn family, and we are devastated by this tragic news. Please keep Chef Jaime’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this time," the restaurant said in a release.

LSP said impairment was unknown, but toxicology samples were taken for investigation. Inclement weather may have also been a factor in the crash.