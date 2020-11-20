58°
Failure to yield results in deadly motorcycle, 18-wheeler collision in St. Mary Parish
ST. MARY PARISH - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 56-year-old motorcyclist Thursday.
Felix Perro Jr. of Franklin was driving his 2007 Kawasaki ZX-14 motorcycle east on Sterling Rd., LA 322, when an 18-wheeler failed to yield the right-of-way of the motorcycle from a private lot, Louisiana State Police report.
Despite wearing a DOT approved helmet, Perro suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the 2013 International 18-wheeler was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured. He also submitted a voluntary breath sample, which indicated no alcohol in his system.
A toxicology sample was obtained from Perro for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
