Facebook, Instagram experiencing outages Monday

Monday, October 04 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

Thousands of Facebook and Instagram users reported the social media platforms were down Monday morning.

Downdetector.com reported that more than 100,000 people across both social media platforms. A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the issue late Monday morning and said it was working to address it.

Other apps like Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp were also reportedly down Monday.

