Facebook and Instagram down; users taking to Twitter

6 years 8 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 November 20, 2018 9:38 AM November 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

Facebook and Instagram users are raging on twitter about the two social media outlets being down, Tuesday morning.

According to USA Today, the social media giants were also down Monday due to a routine test of its services.

Facebook map on Downdetector shows the East coast having is experiencing most problems across the country. The Facebook developer page has confirmed that the company is aware of the problem and they are working to fix it.

To express their thoughts and make light of the situation users are taking to Twitter using the hashtags #Facebookdown #Instagramdown.

