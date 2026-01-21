47°
Explosive hazard in storm drains prompt neighborhood shelter-in-place

1 decade 2 months 1 week ago Friday, November 13 2015 Nov 13, 2015 November 13, 2015 8:31 PM November 13, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

LULING - People who live around an elementary school here were urged to shelter-in-place Friday night after an explosive hazard was found in storm drains of their neighborhood.

The alert was for people on Courville Drive and the 800 block of Collier Drive. The streets are in the area of Luling Elementary School.

People in the area were told to extinguish fire ignition sources like pilot lights on appliances.

Authorities say someone introduced possibly gasoline to into the storm drainage system.

***************

