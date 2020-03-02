Expected overnight lane closure at Lee and Brightside intersection for continued construction

BATON ROUGE- There's going to be overnight work on the Nicholson project that will cause back up and traffic due to the numerous delays.

Monday LA 30 near Lee Drive and Brightside lane may have one lane closed through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. this to continue work on the project.

America Mart is a convenience store that is known for its popular subs, but the owner says business has been affected by the construction in ways he couldn't imagine. The road work has been happening on Lee and Brightside for over two years now. The owner says many of his customers come from Brightside and they no longer want to fight through traffic to grab a sandwich.

The convenience store one of many in the complex affected by the hassle of the road work.

DOTD has been working in the Lee and Brightside area since 2018 to add turning lanes to the dangerous intersection as well as fix an old bridge.



DOTD says the weather has affected progress and they're now looking at early summer 2020 for a to complete it.