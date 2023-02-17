Latest Weather Blog
Ex-pastor pleads guilty to rape, related crimes
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A former suburban New Orleans pastor faces 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape and other charges involving juvenile girls.
Fifty-eight-year-old Sherman R. Smith pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, aggravated incest and other charges in a deal that avoided a scheduled Monday trial. He had faced a first-degree rape charge carrying a possible life sentence.
Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office said in a news release the crimes happened between 1992 and 2000. Smith was arrested in November 2015, after a victim told New Orleans police about abuse that happened more than a decade earlier when she was 5.
Smith is the former pastor of Second Highway Baptist Church in Marrero.
Trending News
The release said Monday's plea deal was approved by Smith's victims. Sentencing is scheduled July 17.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary-Liberty High basketball game cut short by brawl Wednesday night; LHSAA investigating
-
Three horses reunited with owners after being stolen from their stables in...
-
Campaign finance reports for governor's race show Jeff Landry with sizeable lead...
-
City-parish addresses drainage problems and flooding with Garden District residents
-
Protestors arrested after death of Alton Sterling finally moving on after lawsuit...
Sports Video
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games