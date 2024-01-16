31°
ESPN Gameday coming for LSU women's basketball vs. South Carolina

1 hour 37 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, January 16 2024 Jan 16, 2024 January 16, 2024 3:07 PM January 16, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE – ESPN announced that College Gameday will be in Baton Rouge for their pregame show leading into LSU’s matchup against South Carolina in the Maravich Center on January 25. 

The hour-long show will begin at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN, leading straight into tipoff for LSU vs. South Carolina on the same channel. The show will feature Elle Duncan, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, and Holly Rowe live from the PMAC. Lobo and Rowe will join play-by-play voice Ryan Ruocco on the call for the game It will be the first time ESPN hosts College Gameday for a women’s game in Baton Rouge. 

LSU anticipates opening the doors to the PMAC earlier than usual to give fans ample time to enter the arena and be in their seats for the start of the show. More details will be released as the game approaches.

