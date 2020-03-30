ESPN eyes Drew Brees for top analyst job

Drew Brees Photo: Bleacher Report

ESPN, in the midst of reformatting its Monday Night Football booth, had been hoping to woo two former NFL quarterbacks for their top analyst job, Tony Romo and Peyton Manning.

But the network missed the mark and after failing to snag both former quarterbacks, set its sights on a QB who isn't even retired yet- Drew Brees.

According to a sports site, Outkick ESPN presented the Saints QB with an eight-figure offer to become the network’s Monday Night Football lead analyst. If he gives them a yes, Brees would take on the new role as soon as he retires from the NFL.

The 41-year-old quarterback debated retirement this off-season before electing to return for at least one more year.

Brees, who presently makes $25 million a year this year and is also on track to make $25 million next year, recently donated $5 million to Louisiana charities. He’s a beloved figure in the NFL and there is a nearly universal belief among television executives that he would be fantastic in the broadcast booth.

While he has at least one year remaining on the field, an agreement between Brees and ESPN would solidify ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth for the future. In seeking to lock up Brees ESPN is attempting to avoid a potential bidding war with NBC, which might be interested in Brees as well.

The two sides have not agreed to terms just yet and if they do come to an agreement, the plan would be for a deal between Brees and ESPN to remain quiet until Brees officially retires.

That’s because there is some trepidation inside Disney about announcing an eight-figure yearly deal in the midst of the coronavirus shut down of the company’s sports properties, which could soon lead to layoffs. Not to mention the awkwardness of a player who is still currently playing already having agreed to a post-playing career job in the media.