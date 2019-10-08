66°
ESPN details College Gameday visit for LSU-Florida
BATON ROUGE – ESPN announced that its popular college football program, 'Gameday' will be live from LSU's Quad in Baton Rouge for the LSU-Florida game on Saturday, Oct 12.
The show will air from 8 am-11 am on ESPN.
Host, Rece Davis, will be joined by Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Maria Taylor.
BATON ROUGE WE'RE COMING TO YOUR CITY!! ??@LSUfootball ?? @GatorsFB— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 6, 2019
(?? @HomeDepot) pic.twitter.com/7NUyXAizm2
The show has a cult following with people gathering behind the hosts for hours as the show previews the day’s games.
People hold signs with one-liners, taking digs at competing sports teams using topical suggestions.
This will be LSU's 29th appearance on GameDay, and the show's 13th visit to the LSU campus.
