Entrepreneurs gather at Greater Allen Chapel on Scenic Highway for community networking event
BATON ROUGE — On Saturday afternoon, people gathered at Greater Allen Chapel on Scenic Highway for a community networking event.
The free event hosted for entrepreneurs allowed them to showcase their skills and services.
During the event, the church accepted clothing donations for the Drop-in Center and Resource, a group that helps people in need.
