Entergy warns customers of scams with cold weather settling over capital region

2 hours 17 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, December 12 2023 Dec 12, 2023 December 12, 2023 10:15 AM December 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

As colder temperatures make their way across southern Louisiana and residents tick on their heaters, Entergy is warning its customers of scams that typically come with increased utility use. 

Entergy stresses that the company will never call and demand immediate payment over the phone or show up at your home unannounced. Bills should only be paid through the official Entergy website.

Officials said that if you suspect a scam, contact Entergy by calling (1-800) 368-3749. Inform your bank, contact the proper authorities, and if you feel you are in immediate danger and the scammer is at your door, call 911. 

