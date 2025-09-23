76°
Entergy restores power to more than 3,300 customers in Baton Rouge on Monday
UPDATE: Entergy restored power to the area around 7 p.m.
BATON ROUGE - More than 3,300 Entergy customers in the Bocage and Towne Center area are out of power on Monday afternoon.
According to the Entergy outage map, 3,352 customers lost power at 3:12 p.m. No cause was listed, but the power is supposed to be restored by 5:30 p.m.
A spokesperson for Entergy said details about the cause of the outage were not immediately available.
