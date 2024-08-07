96°
Latest Weather Blog
Entergy offering Louisiana customers heavily discounted smart thermostats costing one cent
BATON ROUGE — Entergy customers can purchase a new thermostat for just one penny through a new energy efficiency program.
Entergy Solutions is offering its customers access to heavily discounted smart thermostats through Sept. 1.
Thermostats can be bought from multiple different brands, including Sensi, Honeywell and Amazon. The retail price of these range from $89.99 to $99.99.
Trending News
More information about the discounted thermostat program can be found here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Donaldsonville High School hosts ribbon-cutting for new campus facilities
-
Tropical Storm Debby swirls over Atlantic, still dumping rain on the Carolinas...
-
Man arrested after brandishing firearm during argument
-
Charges dropped for Ascension Parish councilman accused of submitting requests in parish...
-
Newscast: Tangipahoa sheriff fires deputy after no-warrant raid at Hammond home; says...