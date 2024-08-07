96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Entergy offering Louisiana customers heavily discounted smart thermostats costing one cent

2 hours 13 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, August 07 2024 Aug 7, 2024 August 07, 2024 1:51 PM August 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Entergy customers can purchase a new thermostat for just one penny through a new energy efficiency program.

Entergy Solutions is offering its customers access to heavily discounted smart thermostats through Sept. 1.

Thermostats can be bought from multiple different brands, including Sensi, Honeywell and Amazon. The retail price of these range from $89.99 to $99.99.

Trending News

More information about the discounted thermostat program can be found here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days