Entergy: More than 4,000 in EBR without power

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - More than 4,000 customers in East Baton Rouge are without power Saturday due to the severe weather moving through the area.

According to Entergy, the outages were reported before 2 p.m. Crews are working to restore power "as quickly as possible."

Click here for the outage map. 

