Entergy asking customers to conserve energy during extreme cold snap; thousands in the dark Friday night

Thousands of Louisiana residents were without power amid the cold snap wracking the state Christmas weekend, and crews worked as safely and quickly as they could to restore it.

According to Entergy, Demco and other providers' outage maps, more than 23,400 customers throughout the state dealt with a power outage Friday night.

Entergy officials told WBRZ shortly before 11 p.m. that power had been restored for the majority of customers in Hammond. Before the fix, more than 14,100 were in the dark across Tangipahoa Parish, mainly in the Hammond and Tickfaw areas.

Entergy customers across south Louisiana received the following message asking them to conserve energy and warning of potential power outages due to high usage:

"Unusually high electricity use due to extreme temperatures may exceed available power supply. Please help by adjusting thermostats and turning off non-essential lights, electronics and large appliances to avoid periodic outages. We apologize for the inconvenience. https://entergy.com/conserve"

Entergy's outage map stated that "personnel are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore service" for those affected.