Emergency crews respond to reported shooting on Blueberry St.

Wednesday, December 30 2020 3:45 PM
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon on Blueberry St.

Police were called to the 6400 block of Blueberry St. around 3:15 p.m.

One male victim was transported to a nearby hospital by a personal vehicle, though the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

