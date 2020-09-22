75°
Emergency crews respond to a pedestrian struck near Scenic Hwy
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are responding to a pedestrian stuck in the area of Scenic Hwy and Godchaux.
Details are limited at this time and the condition of the person struck is still unknown.
This is a developing story.
