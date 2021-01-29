Electrical short led to Thursday night residential fire on North 31st Street

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were dispatched to a Thursday (Jan. 28) night blaze at a duplex in north Baton Rouge, officials say.

According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, first responders rushed to the 900 block of N. 31st Street shortly before 9 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from a duplex's attic.

In their official report, firefighters describe what took place next, saying, "As they were able to access Side A, fire began breaking through the roof, but was quickly extinguished."

According to first responders, the blaze was contained to the attic, and firefighters were able to get it under control by 9:16 p.m.

No one was injured during the incident, but the building sustained $50,000 in damages.

Officials say the fire is believed to be the result of an electrical short, and they suspect it started in Side A's attic.

One person was in the building when the fire broke out, officials say, but this individual was able to escape without injury.