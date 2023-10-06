Electrical problem determined to be cause of early-morning fire that injured one resident

BATON ROUGE - A resident was injured after a house caught fire early Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the resident was taken to the hospital after their Brady Street home caught fire. Their injuries were reported to be minor.

Fire investigators said the cause was determined to be an electrical malfunction. The Red Cross was called to assist the three residents who were displaced, and the home was ruled to be a total loss.