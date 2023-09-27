Electrical mishap sparks small grass fire, knocks out power along college Drive

BATON ROUGE - Several businesses along the College Drive corridor lost power Wednesday after what appeared to be some kind of equipment failure.

Witnesses reported hearing a snapping sound before the lights went out between I-10 and Perkins Road. Firefighters were also seen putting out a small grass fire near a pair of utility poles.

It's still unclear what exactly caused the outage.