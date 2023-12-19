43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Electrical malfunction at Corporate Drive building causes fire

Tuesday, December 19 2023
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - An electrical malfunction at the Avita Pharmacy building on Corporate Drive caused a fire in electrical room on Tuesday. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire was contained the the first floor of the three-story building. A staff member said workers had to evacuate the building. 

Fire officials said the blaze caused a $200,000 loss to the building. 

