Elayn Hunt employee arrested, fired after allegedly having sex with an inmate

ST. GABRIEL — An Elayn Hunt Correctional Center employee has been arrested and fired after having sex with an inmate, officials told WBRZ on Thursday.

According to arrest documents, on Thursday morning, an inmate was found to be inside an employee-only bathroom with a correctional officer, later identified as De'Ja Lee. Video surveillance also showed the inmate and Lee enter the building where the bathroom was

The inmate allegedly asked Lee if she was "going to go all the way with this?" while the pair was in the bathroom.

While being questioned by deputies, Lee said that she and the inmate did not engage in sexual relations on Thursday when she was found with the inmate in the bathroom. She later admitted to having sex with him previously, though.

Lee was arrested on Thursday on one count of malfeasance in office. She was booked into the Iberville Parish jail.

Lee, who was a sergeant before the incident, is no longer working at Elayn Hunt, the Department of Corrections said.