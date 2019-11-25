Eight OMV locations expected to be open Monday following cyber attack

BATON ROUGE- After a week of closure due to a cyberattack, Louisiana State Police announced Sunday that eight main regional offices locations are anticipated to be open on Monday.

Officials also say that all Public Tag Agents will be open and available to assist with vehicle registrations only.

The regional offices to reopen include:

· Baton Rouge - 7701 Independence Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

· New Orleans - 100 Veterans Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124

· Shreveport - 9310 Normandie Drive, Shreveport, LA 71118

· Lake Charles - 951 Main Street, Lake Charles, LA 70615

· Alexandria - 5602 Coliseum Boulevard, Alexandria, LA 71303

· Monroe - 5171 Northeast Road, Monroe, LA 71203

· Lafayette - 3241 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette, LA 70507

· Thibodaux - 1424 Tiger Drive, Thibodaux, LA 70301

Locations for Public Tag Agent offices can be found here.