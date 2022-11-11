Latest Weather Blog
Edwards will not testify at Ronald Greene hearing
BATON ROUGE – Gov. John Bel Edwards will not testify Monday before a legislative committee investigating the death of Ronald Greene.
That committee meeting is the same day a grand jury will meet in Union Parish to hear evidence that could lead to possible criminal charges in Greene’s death.
Tina Vanichchagorn, Edwards’ executive counsel, on Thursday wrote in a letter to the committee’s administrative assistant that Edwards is not available to testify.
"Due to short notice, there is a conflict in scheduling with previously scheduled events and meetings for both the governor and me, including an event we will both be attending out of town," Vanichchagorn wrote. "Neither the governor nor I am able to attend the committee hearing."
The letter does not specify where they will be.
There are questions about what Edwards knew about Greene’s death and when. Some critics say he did little to question the death, which was recorded on State Police body cameras.
Edwards has denied any wrongdoing.
A federal investigation into Greene’s death is ongoing.
