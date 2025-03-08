EBRSO: Three arrested in drug busts at five locations over three months

BATON ROUGE — Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation that led authorities to apprehend a group running an alleged drug trafficking operation.

From January to March, EBRSO's Gang Intelligence and Enforcement Unit investigated three members of "The Motion Boyz" group as they ran a drug traffic operation in several locations throughout Baton Rouge.

Agents arrested 23-year-old Stanley Wilson, 25-year-old Shedrick Smith, and 30-year-old Rekayla Taylor. All suspects face multiple charges.

Investigators said they conducted hours of surveillance into Wilson and Smith and discovered drugs, firearms, pills, and money at five different locations.

Agents said they seized the following:

-2.25 pounds of marijuana

-11 dosage units of Oxycodone pills

-Two dosage units of Trapendatol pills

-Three dosage units of Hydrocodone pills

-Ballistic bullet proof vest and carrier

-Six digital scales (Cocaine residue)

-Plastic bags, vacuum bags

-Glock, 27 Semi-auto (Stolen through Ascension Parish)

-Glock, 29 Semi-auto 10mm handgun

-Palmetto State Armory, PA-15 semi-auto 223 Caliber rifle

-Tristar 12 gauge shotgun