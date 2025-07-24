EBRSO's SRT team responds to The Addison apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Deputies surrounded The Addison apartment complex at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office special response team roped off an area in the complex's parking lot. Multiple law enforcement officers were seen in the area, which is near the Mall of Louisiana.

WBRZ is working to get more information about the unfolding situation.