82°
Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO's SRT team responds to The Addison apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - Deputies surrounded The Addison apartment complex at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office special response team roped off an area in the complex's parking lot. Multiple law enforcement officers were seen in the area, which is near the Mall of Louisiana.
Trending News
WBRZ is working to get more information about the unfolding situation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good 2 Eat: Tequila Lime Pozole
-
Man accused of soliciting 14-year-old girl for sex, attacking her mother arrested...
-
2une In Previews: Livingston Parish Assessor's Office holds 25th annual Assess the...
-
FLASHBACK: Bayou Corne sinkhole
-
BRPD arrests two brothers, juvenile accused in Autumn Blossom drive-by shooting