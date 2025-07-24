82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
EBRSO's SRT team responds to The Addison apartment complex

Thursday, July 24 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Deputies surrounded The Addison apartment complex at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office special response team roped off an area in the complex's parking lot. Multiple law enforcement officers were seen in the area, which is near the Mall of Louisiana. 

WBRZ is working to get more information about the unfolding situation. 

