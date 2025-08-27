EBRSO: Man burglarizes Plato's Closet, other Airline businesses; broke in by smashing window with rock

BATON ROUGE — A man burglarized three businesses along Airline Highway near Sherwood Common Boulevard early Wednesday morning, deputies said.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies were dispatched to the burglarized stores around 5:45 a.m. Deputies said the man was seen on surveillance footage of one of the businesses, Plato's Closet.

Deputies said that the man, who used a rock to break into the stores, was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, red or orange sandals and a black shirt over his head.

"Once inside each store, the male went for the registers," deputies added.

Plato's Closet had a plank of wood covering the broken door hours after the break-in. A sign reading "please be careful; temporary door!!" was posted.