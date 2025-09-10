Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO: Man arrested after shooting, killing grandfather in Pride
PRIDE - Deputies arrested a man for killing his 79-year-old grandfather at their Crystal Drive residence, officials said.
Deputies said Nicholas Smith, 25, admitted to killing his grandfather and retired Baker Police captain, Danny Beck, after a verbal altercation around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Smith said he retrieved his firearm and intentionally shot Beck after an argument over dinner, according to an affidavit. Documents also said Smith told police that Beck was not an imminent threat or in possession of any dangerous weapons at the time.
Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn confirmed that Beck was a retired captain with the Baker Police Department. Dunn said he and Beck had a good relationship and that Beck often helped out at community events.
Smith was booked for first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.
