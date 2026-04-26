EBRSO: Man accused of repeatedly punching wife and daughter in the head

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who hit members of his family and threatened his wife with a knife.

According to the affidavit, 51-year-old Dwight Briscoe got into an argument with his wife at their home Saturday night around 9:50 p.m.

That argument quickly turned physical as Briscoe allegedly hit his wife in the head repeatedly. Arrest records say their four children were in the house at the time of the incident.

According to the sheriff's office, the couple's oldest child tried to pull Briscoe off of her mother but was also struck in the face.

After briefly leaving the home, Briscoe returned with a knife saying he was going to kill his wife.

Briscoe was later arrested, claiming he did not know anything about the situation.

He was booked into EBRSO Parish Prison on charges of domestic abuse, aggravated assault and simple criminal damage to property.